Pothole ‘patch and pray’ costs West Cork taxpayers millions

The current ‘patch and pray’ approach to mending potholes is costing the taxpayer millions of euros a year, a West Cork TD has claimed. Independent Ireland Leader Michael Collins renewed his call for the Government to introduce modern road repair technology across local authorities after years of raising the issue with successive ministers.

A recent report detailed how Cork County Council paid out €3.1m in public liability claims in the last 12 months, at an average of more than €5,000 a claim, as potholed roads draw the ire of motorists across the county. Deputy Collins said the continued reliance on temporary pothole repairs is costing taxpayers millions of euros every year while leaving motorists frustrated and roads in poor condition.

‘Every winter we see the same roads repaired, only for the potholes to reappear a few months later,’ he said. ‘It is a false economy that wastes taxpayers’ money and causes unnecessary damage to vehicles.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Collins pointed to the successful introduction of the JCB Pothole Pro by Louth County Council. The machine can prepare a permanent pothole repair in less than eight minutes and has been shown to complete repairs up to four times faster and at around half the cost of traditional methods, while significantly reducing the need for repeat repairs.

‘We should not be afraid to embrace innovation where it saves money and delivers better results,’ he said. ‘Instead of sending out road crews to carry out patchwork repairs that fail after the next spell of bad weather, we should be investing in equipment that provides a permanent solution.

‘The Government should work with local authorities to roll out proven technologies that reduce costs, improve safety for road workers and road users alike, and ensure that every euro spent on road maintenance delivers lasting value.’