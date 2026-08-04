Shannonvale update needed as sewage leaks still causing a stir

Shannonvale residents are calling on Uisce Éireann (UÉ) for an update on the works needed to finally end ongoing sewage leaks, writes Martin Steinmetz.

Upgrade works were announced in May, but leaks at Shannonvale Park are still happening, residents say, although UÉ has now placed contractors on site, with tankers removing sewage weekly.

Works are in the pipeline to upgrade the nearby Jones Bridge water treatment plant, along with the wider water network. Alan Dromey, chairperson of Clonakilty Clean Water, urged UÉ to hold a community information evening and said there is ‘a sense of cautious optimism locally’.

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‘Commitments have been made, but from this point forward regular communication will be key,’ he said. ‘People are realistic and understand that it will take time before diggers are on site, but it’s important that clear timelines and milestones are put in place so everyone understands how we get from where we are now to construction.’

He added that it would help to clearly outline what has already been done and what happens next. ‘That would give people clarity, answer any questions and help maintain confidence that the project is continuing to move in the right direction,’ he added.

UÉ is believed to have carried out a survey to identify weak points in the water line. Officials said detailed design and statutory approvals were under way for the plant upgrade as consent is secured from landowners to allow site investigations, including boreholes, slit trenches, and non-intrusive surveys.

‘Work is moving to the next stage and discussions with local landowners have begun to secure the land needed for development,’ an Uisce Éireann spokesperson said.

Results are expected to be largely complete by September, informing the wastewater scheme’s detailed design, while construction timelines are not yet confirmed.