LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Glut of GAA games equals TV traffic jam

EDITOR - Such is the hurried pace of the inter-county hurling and football championship games at present, even the most avid GAA fans are struggling to keep abreast of the frantic proceedings.

Two weekends ago we had an absolute glut of eight top inter-county football games such as Cork/Donegal, Galway/Westmeath etc, all nearly on at the same time, thereby making it impossible for RTE and TG4 to cover even half of them.

The following weekend, throw in a couple of hurling qualifiers such as Cork/Offaly and Clare/Dublin along with the four round 3 football knockout games, again nearly all on at the same time, resulting in another traffic jam.

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Consequently, yet again, thousands are denied the chance to see these anticipated games on TV. One simple question: what is the big rush in mid-June? Is it the obsession of the split season?

Cork County GAA Board are no help in this regard. Only last Easter a motion for Congress to extend the All Ireland finals to August had to be withdrawn due to lack of support. The Cork county board were the first to oppose. When will the top brass of the GAA realise that they are selling the month of August and their soul to other codes without any real necessity?

The vast majority of counties not involved in the semi-finals and finals can proceed uninterrupted in August, with their various club championships. Time for a rethink!

Vince Dullea,

Ballygurteen, Clonakilty.

Government ignoring Triple Lock unease

EDITOR – The FF/FG coalition government have reached a decision to bring in legislation to remove the UN mandate from the Triple Lock mechanism in the Defence (Amendment) Act 2006 which was intended to protect our defence forces; to be utilised for peace keeping and other duties under a UN mandate.

In 2006 the amendment was brought in to assure the public there would be no EU military alliance. The Triple Lock means our army could be sent overseas by government approval, Dail approval and UN mandate.

There has been a sea change in 2026 in another government’s attitudes.

This government believes it’s best for the UN mandate to be removed and no referendum on it. A government source was quoted by the media as saying the ‘elected representatives will make the decision on behalf of the Irish people’. This means by Dáil vote of TDs in the government parties - the opposition parties’ and TDs’ concerns will be ignored.

The feeling amongst the population is one of not having the highest trust in governments.

Former President of Ireland Michael D Higgins called for the Triple Lock to be retained and our current president, Catherine Connolly, in her Presidential election campaign - said for the Triple Lock to be retained. Some 400 university workers and academics signed an updated open letter in March 2026 to the government - for the Triple Lock to be retained.

Politicians are interested in democracy at election times. They and their supporters enthusiastically come to our doors looking for our vote. If elected to the Dáil - many, not all of them, can easily forget about ‘We the people’. Some find hearing from the public, even on genuine issues, a nuisance.

The government is ignoring the public unease about removing the UN mandate in the Triple Lock.

Mary Sullivan,

Cork.

Beauty of Bantry lies in warmth of welcome

EDITOR - As summer unfolds across the country, many people will be planning day trips and short breaks. While Ireland is blessed with beautiful destinations, Bantry offers a particularly rewarding combination of scenery, history and community spirit.

Nestled between mountain and sea on the shores of Bantry Bay, the town enjoys one of the most spectacular settings in Ireland. Whether approached through the Lee Valley or along the Wild Atlantic Way, visitors are greeted by breathtaking views that leave a lasting impression.

Bantry itself has much to offer. Bantry House remains one of the country’s great historic treasures, while the weekly market brings together local producers, craftspeople and visitors in a lively celebration of West Cork life. Nearby attractions such as the Sheep’s Head Peninsula, Glengarriff and Whiddy Island provide countless opportunities for exploration, walking, cycling and photography.

What truly distinguishes Bantry, however, is its people. Visitors regularly comment on the warmth of the welcome they receive in local cafés, shops, restaurants and pubs. In an age when many places can feel increasingly alike, Bantry retains a genuine sense of identity and community.

Perhaps its greatest appeal lies in its unhurried pace. There is a simple pleasure in walking along the seafront, watching boats drift across the bay or sitting with a coffee while taking in the surrounding scenery. These are small moments, but they are often the ones visitors remember most.

West Cork has long been recognised as one of Ireland’s most beautiful regions, and Bantry remains one of its finest ambassadors. For anyone considering where to spend a summer day or weekend, I would encourage them to pay a visit. Many who come once find themselves returning again and again.

Brendan Hayes,

Bantry.

Not exactly a field of dreams at festival

EDITOR – I brought my grandchildren to the Pirate Festival in Baltimore last weekend where everyone was in fine spirits thanks in no small part to the good weather.

There was an immediate buzz about the village as we wound our way up the road, but signage warning that it was busy and advising us to park in a field put a slight downer on things.

That apprehension got even worse when I saw the state of the field full of potholes and large rough stones which can only be described as lunar in surface. But we parked up and made our way to the harbour where the grandchildren had the time of their lives.

However lurking in the back of my mind was a niggling worry about the potential damage that may have been caused to the tyres or wheels of my car. And, regrettably, I was right. On my return I discovered a slow puncture and was forced to drive home at a cautious 30kmph.

Parking in Baltimore has long been a pinch point and a solution is needed, but might I suggest that the powers that be level the field before opening it up to vehicles?

Shiela Mulcahy

Ballylickey.