Kinsale needs traffic plan ahead of next year’s busy tourist season

KINSALE urgently needs a long-term traffic management plan before next year’s tourism season, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) raised the motion at a meeting of the Council’s Bandon Kinsale Municipal District calling for a full review of the traffic management plan for Kinsale.

She noted the response to her motion and the commitment to progress the proposed Northern Relief Road in the town, which she said has the potential to provide a long-term solution.

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‘Any improvements that can help traffic flow and improve safety are to be welcomed,’ she said. ‘However, the current situation cannot continue during the busy summer months as congestion causes daily frustrations for residents, businesses and visitor and more importantly it creates serious safety concerns. We shouldn’t wait for a serious accident before something is done.’

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) seconded her motion and said it is ‘chaotic’ trying to drive through the town centre.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) pointed out that Kinsale has doubled in population in the last decade and they need to accommodate residents and make sure they can easily travel across their own town.

‘We really do need to ensure that the infrastructure is there and it needs this attention with an overall urgent plan with a focus,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) pointed out that because it’s so tight on the narrow streets she has seen cars damaged. Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) also supported the motion.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said it acknowledges the ‘seasonal pressures’ experienced on the road network in Kinsale during the busy summer period. The local authority was successful in securing €50,000 in funding earlier this year to progress the assessment and development of a proposed Northern Relief Road for Kinsale.

‘This project has the potential to provide a long-term solution to traffic congestion by accommodating through traffic and reducing pressure on the existing road network within the town centre.’

The spokesperson added that they will continue to investigate smaller-scale measures that can improve traffic movement in the short term.

Cllr O’Sullivan welcomed the reply and said some ‘small tweaks could make an awful lot of difference for the town.