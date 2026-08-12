Stop water leakage to cap bills

BUSINESSES across West Cork are being urged to address water leakages to address rising tariffs.

Commercial water and wastewater charges have risen 9.8% with a further 18% forecast for 2026 meaning every leak hits budgets hard.

Water management and leak detection specialist Lowflo noted the standing charge has increased from €43.76 to €83.02 a year according to published figures from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and Uisce Éireann.

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‘Water charges are climbing every year, and businesses simply can’t control the tariff,’ said Kenneth Sewell, managing director of Lowflo. ‘What they can control is how much they lose. We regularly find businesses paying for water that never reaches a tap because it’s leaked underground.

‘Now when charges were low, it was less noticeable. Now it goes straight to the bottom line.’

An increase of 18% is forecast for this year and bill capping is due to be fully removed by September 30th 2026. New trade effluent charges will also be introduced from October.

Sewell said the real sting is what businesses pay for water they never actually use, with 36% lost to leaks. ‘That’s money draining away for nothing,’ he said.

Businesses are advised to clock meter readings and tariffs, commission a water audit to measure where water is going, and have pipework surveyed for leak detection.