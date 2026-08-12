Distillery’s US sales rise a nice tipple earner

CLONAKILTY Irish Whiskey continues to gain momentum across the US market, delivering impressive first half 2026 results that outpace most other brands in the Irish whiskey sector.

Clonakilty Distillery reported 36.2% year-on-year depletion growth while its flagship product Galley Head Irish Whiskey saw a 113% increase in depletions compared to the same period last year.

The company said its performance was buoyed by strong consumer demand, expanding retail distribution and increased sales on site.

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The iconic West Cork brand also posted 39.8% growth in Nielsen sales, building on its reputation as one of the fastest-growing Irish whiskey brands in the latest 52-week Nielsen scan.

‘These results demonstrate that Clonakilty is building sustainable momentum through strong customer demand and strategic execution,’ said Michael Scully, founder of Clonakilty Distillery.

‘Our continued investment in retail partnerships, distributor support, and on-premise activations is translating into meaningful growth across the country.’

While the broader Irish whiskey category experienced a decline during the first half of 2026, Clonakilty continued to expand at a remarkable pace. The company’s growth builds on proactive account activations and strong sales across both retail and on-premise.

A company spokesperson noted: ‘Our Galley Head is leading the charge, more than doubling its sales and now stocked from Massachusetts to California and Florida.’

The single pot still/grain blend has also benefitted from strong on-site programming and seasonal promotions in the US that continue to drive trial and repeat purchases.

As the brand expands distribution and awareness, Clonakilty remains focused on delivering premium Irish whiskey rooted in craftsmanship, authenticity, and the heritage of Ireland’s Atlantic coast.

The independent distillery is not only known for its award-winning Irish whiskeys but also Minke Irish Gin and Vodka. It grows its own barley and oversees the entire process from grain to glass.

Founded in 2016, it shone at the 2023 Global Sustainability Awards where it won praise for a number of initiatives including redesigning its bottles which now weigh 22% less and are made from recycled glass. In addition, the company phased out single-use plastic from its shipping materials and transitioned to 100% renewable energy for its distillation process.

Clonakilty combines traditional craftsmanship with innovation to produce premium spirits that reflect the true character of Ireland’s southwest coast. For more information, visit Clonakilty Irish Whiskey.