Massey led way with Red Giant

The Massey Ferguson 100 series needs no introduction, arguably one of the most successful tractors series ever produced. Known in house as the ‘DX’ range, it was launched in 1964 as part of the new line up of the 100 series ‘Red Giant’ Massey Ferguson tractors manufactured at the Banner Lane plant in Coventry. Various models were added and dropped in the range which finally ran its course in 1976, after a mammoth 12-year production run.

Interestingly, a total of 1,098,025 MF 100 series were built at Banner Lane. The first and only British-built tractor range to pass the 1 million milestone, the 135 model made up just over 30% of all units produced.

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In 1972, Massey Ferguson launched its ‘Super Spec’100 series tractors- identified by the ‘8’ in at the end of the model number- 148, 168, and 188. Uprated versions of existing 100 series tractor, one of MF’s selling points was the increased 6inch wheel base thanks to a spacer fitted behind the gearbox.

Building on the highly popular 165, the ‘Super Spec’ 168 was fitted with Perkins A4.236 engine producing 66hp. This a direct contender to Ford’s 61hp 4000 which was an excellent on farm seller. In fact the 168 was just that little bit over most ways with a slightly longer wheel base, slightly heavier and higher lift, oil low and fuel capacity– albeit 4 years too late!.

The 168 is commonly equipped with MF’s 12F/4R Multipower gearbox, which provided on the move High/Low gear changes as well as engine braking in High. The ‘8’ line-up also had the option of a new 8F/2R transmission, with 4th replacing the traditional 3rd gear position, and 3rd gear covertly nestled in between reverse and 2nd .

Fitted with the Ferguson System draft control as well as pressure control, lift capacity is impressive at just under 2tons which enabled the tractor to tackle the bigger cultivation equipment of its day. Power steering was also fitted as standard as well as oil immersed disc brakes.

Cab choices included an all metal rigid cab complete with doors, or the Flexi cab with canvas roof, doors and rear panel. Interestingly, the canvas at the front of the cab could be fixed to funnel the heat from the engine into the operator on cold days, as seen in the photo. A product of their time, Massey Ferguson provided a set of ear protectors for both cabs!

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