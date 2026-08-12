Skibbereen mural trail wins big in rural tourism fund scheme

SKIBBEREEN’S Painted Past has been selected as one of the winners of Airbnb’s inaugural Rural Tourism Fund, recognising the project’s potential to enhance rural tourism while celebrating local heritage, creativity and community.

The project will officially launch during the Skibbereen Arts Festival, introducing a dedicated mural trail that showcases Skibbereen’s growing collection of public artworks inspired by the town’s history and culture. The launch saw the unveiling of www.skibbereenmurals.ie, a dedicated website featuring the stories behind each mural, artist biographies and historical research, alongside the distribution of over 1,000 professionally produced trail maps through tourist offices across West Cork.

The free, self-guided trail encourages families, visitors and local residents to discover Skibbereen. As part of the funding received from Airbnb’s Rural Tourism Fund, a spectacular new mural was created down Fallon’s Quay on the side of Embellish, whose generous support includes both sponsorship of the project and the provision of the wall.

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The artwork was installed collaboratively by a team of local artists and celebrates the history of the building and its place within the community.

Katy Wareing, director of Strategy and Innovation at Ludgate Hubsaid: ‘This project has always been about far more than painting walls. It’s about celebrating the people, stories and places that make Skibbereen unique. We’re incredibly proud that Airbnb has recognised the potential of what our community is creating, and we’re excited to share Skibbereen’s rich heritage with visitors from around the world.’

Developed by Ludgate Hub in collaboration with local artists, historians, businesses and the wider community, Skibbereen’s Painted Past continues to grow each year, creating a lasting cultural attraction that celebrates local heritage while encouraging visitors to explore and spend time in Skibbereen.