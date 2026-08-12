Mizen to Malin on a famous tractor

REVVING up for the journey of a lifetime, farmer Michael Keegan will take to the wheel of his vintage tractor to drive between Mizen Head and Malin Head in aid of suicide prevention charities 3TS and Pieta this August.

Michael will be joined by classic tractor enthusiast Tony Killarney, co-founder of the activity, who will drive a 1971 Chevy pick-up as a support vehicle along the route.

Beginning at 2pm on Friday August 21st at Mizen Head, Michael will complete the near-700km journey aboard the Deutz D40L tractor which his grandfather, Charlie Keegan, drove when he won the world ploughing championships in 1964 (the first world ploughing title ever won in the republic of Ireland).

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Michael hopes to raise as much awareness and funds for suicide prevention along the way. He said: ‘Sadly, suicide continues to be a tragedy that is all too common in rural farming communities. My main aim is to raise awareness about the help that is available for anyone who finds themselves in a crisis.

‘We will be encouraging people to take the first step and talk to someone if they are feeling suicidal, highlighting the valuable help that exists for everyone through Pieta and the practical training and resources available through 3Ts.’

Michael said he received a huge amount of help to restore the tractor in 2014 for the 50-year anniversary of his grandfather’s win in 1964. ‘Many people who didn’t even know me but loved the story gave time and money for free. This is a special tractor with a lot of history and this journey will honour my grandfather Charlie’s journey.’

Keep track of Michael’s progress on by following 3TS @3ts_ireland and Pieta @pieta.house on Instagram for updates on his journey. Donations can be made by visiting www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/michaelkeeganmoh26