Kinsale mussel farm plan remains dead in the water as deadline to seek judicial review passes

CAMPAIGNERS opposing a planned mussel farm in Kinsale Harbour face an anxious wait to see if the company behind the controversial application seeks a judicial review within the statutory deadline, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine granted the company a licence last year, which was then appealed to the Aquaculture Licences Appeal Board (ALAB) last summer.

The application by Woodstown Bay Fish Shellfish Ltd for the operation on a 23-hectare site close to Dock Beach was deemed withdrawn by ALAB in June after it failed to furnish requested reports in time to the board.

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ALAB determined that further information was required and the applicant was to submit extensive additional information including a Nature Impact Statement by May 8.

More than 7,200 people lodged objections to the controversial development. The company does however retain the right to seek a judicial review of the ALAB determination, three months from the decision by the Board, which was issued on June 16 and should be applied by Sept 16.

At the time of going to press the application remains “deemed withdrawn” and no other updates are available.