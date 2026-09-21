Retired NYFD heroes in Kinsale to mark 25 years since 9/11 attacks

A NEW website mapping out the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance in Kinsale tells visitors more about the fallen FDNY firefighters remembered there.

The website (www.remembrancegarden343.com) has an interactive map with detailed locations for each of the trees dedicated to one of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the 2001 Twin Tower attacks in New York.

Ringfinnan native Kathleen Cáit Murphy started the garden in October 2001 to honour the 343 firefighters and dedicated it to Fr Mychal Judge. Fr Judge, who was chaplain to the FDNY as well as a humanitarian and gay activist, was one of the first people pulled from the rubble at the World Trade Centre. An image of rescue workers carrying him went around the world and the scene is now remembered in a song titled The Sky Belongs to Dreamers by Blarney musician Dave McGilton, a close friend of retired FDNY firefighter Danny Manning, who was at Ground Zero for the 9/11 rescue efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very moving memorial that Kathleen has created to honour the firefighters of the FDNY. It’s like no other place in the world and the new website will help loved ones, friends and visitors to the garden to find each tree and find out more about the lives of each firefighter lost,” said Danny, adding that the NYFD’s mantra was “never forget”.

American flags that needed replacing at the garden have been donated by US visitors who were moved by the garden’s solemn atmosphere. Other donations have come from locals who have given their time and support by helping out with general maintenance.

Among the supporters of the Garden of Remembrance are US billionaire James Berwind and his partner Kevin Clark, who are residents of Sprayfield House at Sandycove, Kinsale. Both Clark and Berwind have supported the garden since September 2024 with donations of materials, labour and expertise, organisers said.

“I met James and Kevin in the garden in May 2025 to talk through updates and ways they could help,” said John Murphy, who looks after the garden and is Kathleen’s nephew. “They were extremely enthusiastic to help in any way they could.”

The US supporters have donated trees, hedgerows, flowers, fencing, installed water taps and covered the cost of a grass cutting contractor.

John said the Sprayfield staff help with tending to flowers, pruning trees and planning out next steps and projects to ensure the garden is looking its best. “It is private land and we don’t get any government funding but online donations do greatly help with improvements and side costs,” said John. Voluntary donations for the garden upkeep, new signage and insurance and other running costs can be made at https://www.idonate.ie/cause/ringfinnan.