Stab accused is charged with assault on garda

A MAN awaiting trial over a stabbing incident in Clonakilty has been charged with assaulting a garda.

Bas Mulders, of Western Road, Clonakilty, has been sent forward for trial in connection with an incident in the town last summer. On Tuesday (September 15), Clonakilty District Court heard that Mr Mulders would appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in October in relation to the stabbing charge.

He is now also facing a fresh charge, an alleged assault under Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against a Person Act 1997.

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The charge relates to an incident involving a garda on July 22, 2025 on Western Road, Clonakilty.

The assault charge is not part of the book of evidence already served on the defendant in relation to the alleged stabbing on Western Road on the same date, the court heard.

Mr Mulders is be remanded on continuing bail until his next appearance at Clonakilty District Court on November 17. His case at Cork Circuit Criminal Court relating to the alleged stabbing incident is on October 28.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.