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Repairs begin on collapsed road that caused 40-minute delays

September 21st, 2026 7:59 AM

By Chris Benn

Repairs begin on collapsed road that caused 40-minute delays Image
A stretch of the collapsed road at Goulacullin. (Photo: Facebook)

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PLANS to repair the collapsed road at Goulacullin, between the Mealagh Valley and Dromdrassdil, are under way according to Cork County Council, writes Chris Benn.

The issue was raised by Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) at a recent meeting of West Cork Municipal District. He described the partly collapsed road as a “hindrance” to people in the area, and called for works to get underway as soon as possible, adding that locals need to know “will it be a month or six months?”

Cllr Collins claimed the collapsed road is the first topic brought up in the bar he runs in Bantry. He also said he’s heard from local builders working in the city that the road closure adds an hour to their commute each day.

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Cllr George Gill (FF) agreed, saying he’s heard from one local farmer, whose land is connected by that road, that the closure has turned a 20-minute journey into an hour long trip every day.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) added his support, asking the council executive if there was any way to secure funding for the repair.

In response, the council said they had appointed consulting engineers and, once the design is complete, a full programme of repair works can be established.

Subject to approval, the plans are expected to be funded through the Department of Transport Bridge Rehabilitation scheme.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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