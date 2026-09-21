Amazon’s sub-sea cable project moves a step closer to landing

AMAZON has taken another step towards developing a 6,300km transatlantic fibre-optic cable linking the US and West Cork.

Amazon MCS Ireland Ltd has opened two new cases with An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) concerning the marine section of its proposed Fastnet cable, which is planned to come ashore at Owenahincha.

The digital giant has entered into consultation with ACP about installing the sub-sea cable between Owenahincha and the furthest point of Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the North Atlantic. The company has also applied for a so-called design flexibility opinion, with both applications lodged on September 4.The latest development comes after the approval of a cable landing station at Tullyneasky West. ACP granted permission for the station in August after rejecting a third-party appeal from neighbours of the station site. The project will involve the demolition of two buildings at the former metal workshop site. Amazon earlier emphasised that the facility will be a telecommunications station rather than a data centre. The Fastnet cable will run from Maryland on the US east coast to Owenahincha beach, before continuing 5km inland to the landing station.

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Marine Area Consent, valid for 30 years, has already been secured for the sub-sea cable and its landfall. A MARA Maritime Usage Licence (MUL), where the application includes an Environmental Impact Assessment, is outstanding.

Amazon is also pursuing another Irish sub-sea link from Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford, to St Bride’s Bay in Wales.