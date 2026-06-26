West Cork Chamber Music fringe reaches far and wide

The FRINGE programme has been long established at West Cork Chamber Music Festival, as a way of bringing the festival outside Bantry into the wider West Cork area.

Over the last few years, we have been doing more on the islands of West Cork and are delighted to again send a group to Whiddy and Sherkin Islands, and to work with the Festival of Music on Heir Island, to collaborate there.

Organisers revealed that they are also, for the first time, sending musicians to Cape Clear, where Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta will lead a sean-nós workshop there, working with a local trad group and others.

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The visiting musicians are always delighted to be included in the FRINGE, as a chance for them to perform to new audiences and see more of the beautiful West Cork countryside. The concerts are free, informal, and family-friendly.

The community concerts are for groups in Bantry, who may not be able to come out to a concert – St Joseph’s Ward in Bantry Hospital and Co-Action. Both performances are well-established, are always well-received.

In 2025 WCCMF tried its first Children’s Concert with the Woodpeckers Recorder Quartet, and it was completely sold out.

Kate Hearne, a member of that ensemble will return with Malachy Robinson and Eamonn Sweeney to perform two Children’s Concerts in Marino Church. The ensemble will be telling stories through music with their two programmes The Shakespeare Music mix and A Walk through Deep Dark Woods.

As well as the Children’s Concert, there will be a workshop for local choirs led by Damask Vocal Quartet.

With approximately 30 local choirs in the West Cork area, hosting a workshop that reflects that interest is a great opportunity to reach out to the wider musical community in the area.

Children’s Concerts – June 28th and 29th, 12.30pm to 1.15pm at Marino Church, Bantry (artists: The Gregory Walkers).

Choir workshop – June 29th, 2.30pm, Marino Church (artists Damask Vocal Quartet).

Sean-nós singing workshop – July 2nd, 2pm, Cape Clear (artists Caoimhe and Séamus Uí Fhlatharta).

Community concert – July 2nd from 10.30am at Co-Action, Bantry (artist Tara Quartet).

Concert July 3rd from 11am at St Joseph’s Ward, Bantry Hospital (artist Talland Quartet).

Fringe concerts: June 26th, 2.40pm, Cork Airport (Olympia Quartet); June 27th at 12.30pm, Maritime Hotel (Meliora Quartet); June 27th at 2.30pm, Amar’s Café, Schull (Meliora Quartet); June 28th, 2.45pm, Whiddy Island (Talland Quartet); June 28th, Durrus Festival (3pm, Olympia Quartet); June 29th, 12 noon, Bridge Street Community Café (Tara Quartet); June 29th, 12,30pm, Uillinn Skibbereen (IBO Young Artists); June 30th at 2.45pm, Sherkin Island Community Hall (Olympia Quartet); July 1st 1pm, Arundel’s by the pier Ahakista (Meliora Quartet); July 2nd 12.45pm, Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob (Tara Quartet); July 3rd 1pm, Sarah Walker Gallery Castletownbere (IBO Young Artists); July 3rd Bantry Market, pop-up concerts; July 4th at 4.15pm, Heir Island (Talland Quartet).