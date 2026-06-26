Ayr Beach caps memorable weekend for Derry McCarthy

AYR Beach rounded off a great weekend for Drimoleague-based publican Derry McCarthy when landing the top-grade pace at Bishopsland on Sunday.

BY TIM KELLEHER

Get Me Out Of Here was looking for his second win in as many runs and showed his usual gate speed to lead away from Ayr Harbour and IB Paddington. The leader was still in front turning for home, but was sending out distress signals.

Ayr Beach came with a storming run to lead and held on by half a length from Benny Camden with Biggins in third.

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McCarthy, who owns the Bishopsland venue, had seen Oakwood Bougee, a well-bred three-year-old, win on his debut at the PACT two-day meeting in York on Saturday.

‘Bougee was in training last season but had a few setbacks so we left him off to mature further. We were delighted with his run and he looks a decent prospect. Ayr Beach is a good old servant and has been lucky for me,’ McCarthy explained.

Schull-based reinsman Mike O’Mahony drove two winners.

In the Grade F E & D Pace, Lady Lou attracted good support. Sexxy Socks and Magical Bailey were the pace-setters, with Sexxy Socks taking it up on the final circuit, followed by Lady Lou. Turning for home, five horses were spread across the track. O’Mahony, on Shut The Front Door, was in front just before the line and beat Emily Rose by half a length with Lady Lou in third. Liam Power, from Bandon, owns and trains the son of Bolt The Deur.

O’Mahony completed his brace of winners with Instinct De Jomax for trainer Tadhg Murphy in the Grade E D & B Trot. Baltimore-based Murphy had no fewer than four runners in this race. Destin De Larre led for most of the mile and looked to have slipped his seven rivals but the petrol gauge was running low. Instinct De Jomax, owned by an American syndicate VIP stables, led inside the final 200 metres. He won going away from Comete Des Landes and Gentleman Coglais. All three were trained by Murphy at his Innisbeg Island base near Baltimore.

The top-grade trot had the same ‘cast’ as last week with four going to post. This week it was a mile contest with Graal Du Dollar leading out from Inspire Me and Halloway Road. On the final lap, Halloway Road was second and threw down his challenge to Graal Du Dollar turning for home, but Jamie Hurley on Graal Du Dollar was three-quarters of a length in front this time, with Inspire Me and Duc D’Arry just in behind. John O’Sullivan from Goleen owns the winner.

The other two races went across the borders to Kerry and Limerick.

Jalexia Scott was in front for the opening half mile and surrendered the lead to Joy Street, who won for Finbarr Quill from Kenmare, with his son Oisín doing the steering.

Rewrite Sport was looking to extend his unbeaten run in the Grade G G1 & G2 Pace, but honours went to Bet On Me who ran out a seven-length winner for John Cross Junior from Limerick.

Racing this weekend features The Old Chapel Bandon Memorial Day in Dunmanway with a 2.30pm start.