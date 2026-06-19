CAR OF THE WEEK: Jeep 4xe is cool, capable and so accessible

Bang! The car shook, and I started crying. My first recollection of the Jeep brand goes back to when I was maybe nine or ten.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

Our family car was a Jeep Station Wagon. It had a two-tone paint job, I seem to remember it as beige and brown.

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On a memorable day, when we children were being transported to the annual family holiday in Courtown, somebody ran into it while we were parked at a petrol station. I recall being very upset, but there was only some panel damage, and we were able to continue our journey.

Jeeps have featured many times in my some 35 years of motoring journalism. It’s a small brand in Ireland. In 2007, just 93 units were registered. But last year more than 200 were, so there’s growth, due mainly to the arrival of smaller models that make sense in today’s driving world — the Renegade a decade ago, and the Avenger in the last couple of years. The latter is the current biggest seller, offering a smaller and more car-like experience than the chunkier Renegade that is no longer on sale in this market. A new mid-size Compass has just been launched here.

I’ve liked the Avenger since it first arrived. It has a tidy, smart look, is wide enough to give it some presence, and is not so big as to be unwieldy in the urban landscape for which it is designed. The front has a modernised version of the Jeep grille, making the car distinctively of the iconic automotive tribe. Chunky alloys and scratch-proof polymer skid plates added to the character of my review 4Xe version. Black and green painted panels on the bonnet and some special badging gave the car an individual look. I liked the black roof and the rails that come with the 4Xe package, and the stronger sculpting on the front bumper area.

Inside, there’s enough space to be young-family useful or empty-nester comfortable. The sense of width is reinforced by the straight-edge styling of the dashboard. The driving information screen keeps things simple, and the infotainment-nav one is a neat, non-dominating size. The main climate controls and volume control are toggle switches, and the automatic transmission, which my car had, is selected with a line of PRND buttons under them — a bit fiddly, those, when doing back and forward manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Shoulder and headroom are good, and I found the seats comfortable. The Avenger’s boot space is a metre wide and has a capacity of up to 325L with the rear seats in use. The 4Xe interior materials are selected to be easily washed after a day on dirtier terrain than suburban roads.

Originally planned to be sold in electric form only, brand owner Stellantis quickly backed off that thought and added both a standard petrol and its small mild hybrid petrol option to the Avenger’s powertrains. The hybrid used in the 4Xe is linked to an electric AWD system developed for the smaller car, and with 136hp compared to the FWD version’s 100hp. The off-road ability is real, with selectable terrain control for different conditions. The car rides higher than the standard Avenger and can ford water up to 400mm deep. A rated 5.4L/100km is frugal.

There are three dedicated 4Xe specification levels available, culminating in a North Face that adds some orange-themed detailing outside and in to make the owner feel ahead of the pack. But everything that’s really necessary is available in the Upland grade, which was my review car.

Over my three and a half decades in this business, I have driven Land Rovers in the Argentine Andes and Icelandic glaciers, Range Rovers and Ford Rangers in scary Moroccan mountains, and many other off-road capable vehicles in various rugged conditions that, really, very few owners would need to experience. The little Jeep Avenger 4Xe is probably not in the same league as some of those, but it is a very capable car that I’d be very comfortable living with for everyday use and the occasional adventurous experience.