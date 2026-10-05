Over 200 residents attend Kinsale public meeting to defend community orchard

OVER 200 people attended a public meeting in Kinsale last week over fears for the future of the Kinsale Community Orchard at Sáile Community Centre.

Local residents, families, educators and environmental groups have called for the protection of the orchard, its mature trees and the habitats they support with plans for a 169 housing estate and two astro-turf pitches in the pipeline.

Speakers at the meeting included representatives from Transition Town Kinsale, Wild Inspired Forest School, Kinsale Forest Clun as well as local educators, professionals and concerned community members.

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The lack of community consultation regarding the removal of the Community Orchard and the changes that would result from the proposed development was also highlighted.

Some residents said there was no meaningful community consultation specifically about the future of the orchard, its mature trees and the habitats it supports before plans were advanced that would affect the site.

They also expressed concerns about having a clear point of contact for basic question about construction and tree protection and are calling on Cork County Council to identify who has responsibility for coordinating these issues

Olivia Fitzgerald of Kinsale Forest Club outlined her concerns about the two proposed all-weather pitches and their potential impact on mature boundary trees.

She also referred to Cork County Council’s own planning assessment in which the planner expressed “serious concerns” about earthworks, changes in levels and retaining structures.

Tara De La Casas from Wild Inspired Education spoke about the history of the site and the fact that many local groups and young people have helped create the orchard and plant its trees. She said that the orchard is not simply a collection of trees but a landscape created and cared for through generations of community involvement.

Donald Chambers, head of the permaculture course at Kinsale College spoke about protecting biodiversity and the importance of nature educations and forest-school programmes.

He also stressed that an established a diverse ecosystem cannot simply be relocated elsewhere.