Castletownbere Coast Guard carry out two successful rescues yesterday

A successful rescue was carried out west of Allihies on the Beara Peninsula yesterday evening.

Castletownbere Coast Guard responded to a call at 7.50pm on Thursday evening. They supported the National Ambulance Service and helicopter Recue 115 in safely transporting the injured person to hospital.

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The operation was carried out on difficult terrain, with the fading light making the rescue challenging. The Coast Guard extended their thanks online to the local residents ‘who provided invaluable assistance in communication, offering immediate care and in quickly transporting gear and personal to the casualty location.’ An Garda Síochána also attended the scene.

It was the second call Castletownbere Coast Guard attended yesterday, having been tasked by the Marine Rescue Sub-Centre on Valentia to respond to an injured walker on Dursey Island earlier in the afternoon.

The injured walker was safely transported from the island to the mainland in the cable car, with the help of a local crew member and first responder, where care of the patient was handed to the NAS.