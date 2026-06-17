FARM CLASSICS: MF - a little bit of sophistication that appealed to the masses...

The late 1980’s was a time of great evolution for Massey Ferguson. Launched in 1986, the 3000 series heralded a new era of technology and sophistication, setting the benchmark for other manufacturers to follow. Having replaced the stop gap 600 series, and with the 200 series both underpowered and outdated, Massey Ferguson needed a law of the lever work horse, with a little sophistication that appealed to masses. MF did not disappoint, launching the 300 series in 1986 extending from the 362 to the range topping 399. Marketed as global tractors, the range was sold in 140 countries in various configurations. Manufactured in Coventry, the range topping 399 is the only six cylinder in the line-up and is a much sought after tractor. The 6 pot Perkins engine produces 97hp and were later updated to Perkins Quadram 1000 series engines. The 399 has a lift capacity to a little over 3.6tons, with a total hydraulic output of 63l/min and a two speed PTO. Tipping the scales at 3.6T, the AG front axle provides an impressive 50degree steering, making the 399 a light, nimble yet powerful tractor, offering an excellent power to weight ratio.

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Numerous gearboxes were available for the 398 including the familiar Synchro12, 3 gearstick box inherited from the 600 series. In addition to this, Massey Ferguson launched its all new SideShift shuttle gearbox complete with a chunky mechanical shuttle on mounted to the left of the dash. A floor mounted gear lever provides four gears in H pattern format, while pushing the stick through the gate fully the right-then up or down- selects the high, medium and low ranges, which are identified on the dashboard. This transmission was updated in 1994 with the addition of a button operated splitter on the gearstick and next to the lift controls- known as the SpeedShift transmission providing 18X6 gears. Furthermore, both gearboxes could also be specified with a 40km road speed. The flat floored HiLine cab fitted was to the 399, with very early models featuring black frame work and red cab roof skin which was changed to silver. Further features included the auto engagement of the 4wd when braking and when the handbrake is engaged, as well as electronic engagement of the differential locks.

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