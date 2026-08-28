FARM CLASSICS: Massey Ferguson 6180

A comprehensive range of short wheel and long wheel base tractors- the 6100 and 8100 series Massey Ferguson tractors were released in 1995.

The medium 6100 series spanned a total of eight tractors with the 6180 headlining, until the addition of the 6190 in 1996, as a direct replacement for the popular Massey Ferguson 3125.

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The tried and tested Perkins 1006-6T produces 120hp, while the tractor has a lift capacity of 6.5T. On tractors fitted with closed centre hydraulics, output is an impressive 105 litres per min.

The 6180 is fitted with the distinguished Dynashift transmission providing 4 gears through Hi and Lo ranges, and also provided four clutch-less powershifts (A-D) in each gear giving a total of 32F/32R.

Directional changes were controlled through a manual lever to the offside of the main gear lever, or by an electronic lever on the left steering column- however the latter suffered from reliability issues, ultimately resolved by MF.

Some of these tractors were plagued with further reliability issues to the detriment of sales. Other upgrades for these tractors included an oil cooler for the brakes to prevent them from overheating.

Two technology packs were available when buying the 6180-AutoTronic and DataTronic2. AutoTronic features a whole range of automatic functions designed to relieve the operator of arduous tasks which included auto disengagement of the differential lock and PTO when an implement is raised, 4wd braking, disengagement of the 4wd at speeds over 9mph.

Aimed at contractors, the optional pillar mounted DataTronic2 display system provides the operator with an array of information which could be scrolled through such as fuel/hour, acres/hour, fuel consumption, forward speed and much more.

Furthermore, Datatronic2 could be equipped with a printout option, allowing the operator to print a receipt for each completed task.

Turning to the cab, gone was the split window on the doors, which now comprised fully of glass making for a grand total 5.7m of glass surrounding the cab.

Visibility is further improved thanks to the side mounted exhaust, and higher driving position.

The operator also benefitted from better positioning of controls on the side console as well as opening side windows while linkage control buttons were also mounted on the fenders for added convenience.

Under the cab, the twin cab mounts of on each back corner fitted to the 3125 made way for single mounts which unfortunately made for a rough ride.

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