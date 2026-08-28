CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: Kinsale stun reigning champions Éire Óg in senior championship

KINSALE reignited their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA senior championship with a one-point win over reigning senior county champions Éire Óg at Jack Barrett Memorial Park.

Caoimhe Horgan, Mary Claire Murphy, Jenny Murphy, Áine Kearney, Catherine Murphy and Kate Redmond scores helped David Coughlan’s side pull off a 3-14 to 3-13 victory.

Mary Claire Murphy and Jenny Murphy goals have given Kinsale every chance of emerging from Group 1 with games against Mourneabbey and St Val’s to come.

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As for Éire Óg, the champions’ first championship outing ended in disappointment but there is time to turn things around.

Laura Cleary, Aoife Rodgers and Dara Walshe found the net with star performer Lisa Murphy kicking five points. A missed free, late on, could have earned the visitors a draw.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Mourneabbey maintained their perfect start with a 4-16 to 1-8 win at home to Clonakilty.

First-half goals from Doireann O’Sullivan (2) and Sarah Finnegan did the damage with Cork minor Laura Walsh standing out and contributing 1-10. Lauren Finnegan, Ciara and Roisin O’Sullivan were also on target.

Clonakilty’s scores were provided by Moira Barrett (1-1), Síofra Pattwell (0-3), Ashling Hutchings, Katie O’Driscoll and Millie Condon.

Into Group 2 of the senior championship where Castlehaven earned local bragging rights at the expense of O’Donovan Rossa. The Haven edged a low scoring encounter 0-7 to 1-2 in Union Hall.

Aghada made it two Group 2 wins out of two by overcoming Naomh Abán 4-11 to 2-8. Róisín Phelan (2), Mary Leahy and Abigail Ring netted with Brianna Smith, Rachel Leahy, Kaitlin Smith, Clare Walsh and Sarah Leahy also on the winners’ scoresheet.

Abbie Scannell (1-1), Rosie Corkery (1-0), Lydia McDonagh and Róisín Lehane were on target for the Ballyvourney club.

This Thursday evening sees the third round of senior championship games going ahead with Clonakilty hosting St Val’s (7pm) and Mourneabbey travelling to Éire Óg (7.30pm) in Group 1.

O’Donovan Rossa welcome Aghada (7pm) and Naomh Abán have home advantage for Glanmire’s visit (7.45pm).

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Dohenys booked their place in the Cork LGFA intermediate championship knockout stages with a terrific performance to see off Fermoy last Sunday.

A second consecutive victory has qualified the Dunmanway club, along with Midleton, with a group game to spare.

2-5 to 1-2 up at the break, Dohenys kicked for home and won 4-7 to 1-7. Ava O’Donovan and Michelle Love each top scored with 1-3 in a game Kellie Ann Buttimer, Heather McCarthy (1-0 each) and Melissa Duggan also featured.

Valley Rovers proved no match for Midleton in the other Group 1 clash and require victory in their final group outing against Fermoy to avoid a relegation play-off.

Shona Cronin (2-3), Cliona Reardon, Eve O’Dwyer (1-0 each), Daire Kiely, Sarah Lynch, Doireann Craig and Caoimhe Craig scored for the Brinny club.

Rosscarbery Ladies face the same predicament after a second Group 2 defeat in a row. The West Cork club lost 2-18 to 1-9 at home to Bride Rovers and need a win away to Inch Rovers in their final group outing to avoid an intermediate championship relegation dogfight.

Ciara Whooley, Sandra O’Donoghue, Claire Kingston, Katie Murphy and Áine Hayes’ efforts weren’t enough to prevent Ross’ defeat.

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Bantry Blues require a win in their final junior A Group 1 championship clash at home to Erin’s Own to avoid finishing bottom of the standings. That outcome would mean a relegation play-off following Sunday’s 0-18 to 0-6 loss at Abhainn Dalla.

The Blues’ scores were provided by Myra Downey, Aoife Kingston, Molly O’Sullivan and Ella McCarthy. Bantry’s Ella Foley and Laura O’Sullivan also impressed.

Group leaders Carrigaline overcame Erin’s Own 7-11 to 4-10 and are through to the knockout phase.

There was disappointment for another West Cork LGFA club, Tadhg MacCárthaigh, who lost 2-14 to 2-12 away to Rockbán in Group 2 of the JAFC. Bishopstown and Ballinora’s draw means the Caheragh club can still progress provided they win their final group fixture away to Ballinora.

Ellen Hurley’s eight points along with Kate McCarthy (1-1), Jennifer Collins, Rachel Leonard and Maureen Keating efforts weren’t enough to prevent a Tadhg MacCárthaigh defeat.

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Ilen Rovers and Bandon have qualified for this year’s junior B championship knockout stages. Both West Cork clubs recorded second consecutive group wins and are only a third victory away from sealing automatic semi-final berths.

Ilen edged Nemo Rangers 3-9 to 4-5 following a cracking encounter.

Rovers’ Maebh Collins was in top scoring form, accruing 2-4 of her team’s total. Emma Hurley (1-2), Clare Collins (0-2) and Leah Carey were also on target.

Lisgoold joined the West Cork club in a share of Group 1’s lead following a 1-12 to 3-4 victory at home to Watergrasshill. The outcome of Ilen and Lisgoold’s showdown on September 6th will determine who goes into the semi and quarter-finals.

Bandon celebrated reaching the junior B knockout phase following a narrow Group 2 0-11 to 1-7 victory away to fellow West Cork rivals Ibane Ladies on Sunday.

The Lilywhites need only avoid defeat to Donoughmore in their concluding group fixture to seal a place in the last four of the championship. Laura Cummins (0-4), Clodagh Barry (0-3), Kate O’Connor (0-2), Rachael O’Donovan and Evelyn McCarthy (0-1 each) were Bandon’s scorers.

Despite the result, Ibane can still reach the knockout stages. Katelyn Dineen (1-0), Orlaith Deasy (0-3), Alice O’Leary (0-2), Hannah Twomey and Cliona Harte (0-1 each) were on target for Ibane against Bandon.

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Beara qualified for the junior C county championship knockout stages following a 3-10 to 0-8 victory away to Araglen Desmonds Buí.

A terrific Beara performance saw Cork senior footballer Áine Terry O’Sullivan notch 2-6. Ellie O’Sullivan (1-2), Anna Downing and Christina O’Sullivan (0-1 each) were also on the winners scoresheet.

Courcey Rovers will participate in the junior D county championship knockout stages after a second consecutive group triumph, 4-6 to 0-10 at home to Glanworth.

Clann an nGael maintained their perfect junior E Group 2 record and rubber-stamped a place in the knockout stages after overcoming St Colman’s 2-10 to 2-6. Rachel O’Donovan, Rachel O’Donovan Junior, Mairead Calnan, Niamh McCarthy, Ava Laide and Niamh Daly were amongst the Scorchers scorers.

In the same group, an exciting West Cork derby between St Colum’s and Kilmacabea saw the Kealkill club emerge 4-8 to 0-8 victors. Nell Kinsella (0-5), Kellianne French (0-2) and Lauren O’Donovan (0-1) scored for the Leap club.

Niamh O’Sullivan’s 2-2 along with two goals from All-Ireland camogie winner Libby Coppinger tipped the result in St Colum’s favour. Katie Dineen, Emma Healy, Paula O’Mahony and Molly Harrington were also on the Colum’s scoresheet.

Muintir Gabriels remain on course for a junior F knockout stage berth despite losing 3-9 to 2-7 to Passage. Sarah McSweeney, Grace Hickey (1-1 each), Lucy Hunt, Holly Arundel, Dee Collins and Amy Holland scored for the West Cork side.

Keelnameela took a giant step towards the junior G championship last eight courtesy of a 11-5 to 2-7 win over St Nick’s. Erin McCarthy’s hat-trick along with Aoife McCarthy (2-1), Gillian McCarthy (2-0), Lucy Collins (1-1), Ciara Barrett, Shola Koschan, Michelle O’Driscoll (1-0 each), Shauna O’Driscoll and Orla Barrett scores earned Keelnameela a memorable win.