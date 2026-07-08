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Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat brings ill fisherman to safety

July 8th, 2026 9:43 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat brings ill fisherman to safety Image
One of a two-man crew on board a fishing vessel from Castletownbere received medical attention on Tuesday afternoon.

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Castletownbere lifeboat was tasked at 2.38pm on Tuesday to go to the assistance of a 30ft local fishing boat.

One of the two-man crew on board had become ill and the skipper called for assistance from its location just off Three Castle Head.

While the vessel started steaming for Castletownbere, Castletownbere RNLI was launched under the command of Coxswain William Power, with mechanic Sean O’Shea and crew Joe O’Sullivan, Sean Bawn O’Sullivan, Joe Cronin, Ryan Murphy and Seamus Harrington also on board.

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In calm conditions, four miles south of Ardnakinna lighthouse, the lifeboat met with the fishing boat and the casualty was transferred.

The lifeboat was back in Castletownbere by 3.31 pm where the National Ambulance Service attended to the casualty.

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