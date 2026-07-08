All geared up for annual harvest day

WEST Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association will hold its annual West Cork Harvest Day on Sunday July 12th. The popular event, now in its 12th year, has gone from strength to strength and will be hosted on the lands of Christy and Helen Condon, JJ & James O Donovan and Charlie Dinneen in Farran, Ballinascarthy.

Some 40 acres of grass is to be cut on the day by harvesters older than 30 years, while both vintage and classic tractors will take care of trailer duties. The silage plots will cater for single and double chop, precision and self-propelled harvesters.

Other action includes cutting of winter barley by vintage combine harvesters, along with vintage ploughing and threshing. A static display of tractors and cars will also take place including a large collection of tractors belonging to long standing club member Dan Joe O’Driscoll.

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To celebrate 50 years since the release of the Ford 600 series, an extensive line up of models from the range will be showcased. The popular Checkers Band will be providing entertainment on the day, with a bouncy castle and sand pit catering for young children. However, it is not an all vintage and classic affair with local tractor and machinery dealers displaying a selection of their latest kit as well as trade stands.

Some well-known social media personalities will also be in attendance with ‘The Sheep Shepard’ officially opening the event. Most importantly, the event is a charity fundraiser with Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, Horizons Cork, Darrara National School Autism Support Class and Friends of Clonakilty Hospital this year’s chosen beneficiaries.

Tickets will also be available at the event for the associations raffle with a top prize of a €5000. West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association would like to thank their main sponsor, Carbery, ahead of the big day. Building upon last year’s highly successful event, registration on the morning will be from 10am with the official opening at 1pm.

A tradition of heritage, community and country, the Eircode P72 A525 will take you straight to the gate.