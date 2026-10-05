ESB Networks plans new Dunmanway to Skibbereen power line to boost West Cork grid

A NEW overhead electricity line running from Dunmanway to Skibbereen will boost capacity of the region’s power grid for future developments.

The ESB Networks project is due to begin next year.

The utility service says an upgrade to local substations, combined with a new 38 kV overhead line, is needed to meet growing demand.

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The infrastructure project is in its first phase, which includes gathering relevant planning and design information, estimated to take around one month.

The details gathered will be included in any future planning application.

The project will also include engagement with landowners and local communities.

The new 39 kV overhead line would “maintain a reliable supply for homes, farms, schools, and businesses in Skibbereen, Rosscarbery, Drimoleague and surrounding area”, according to the ESB.

It pointed out that its existing network in the area has been built for past needs and currently does not have enough capacity to meet predicted growth in the whole region.

The new overhead line would connect the power substations at Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway and Gortnaclohy, Skibbereen.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said she welcomed improvements to the grid if they paved the way for development.

Among West Cork’s upcoming large-scale projects are the development of 246 homes at Cloheen, Clonakilty - the region’s largest ever home build - 214 homes at Knockbrogan, Bandon, and Amazon’s sub-sea cable with a running from the US east coast to Owenahincha, all set to be connected to the power grid.

As part of planning rules and regulations, ESB Networks needs to demonstrate that “all new infrastructure is justified by having clear evidence of need, supports national planning policy and is future proofed for growth and decarbonisation”.

A spokesperson for the utility said ESB Networks was progressing plans for a significant investment in the electricity network serving the Skibbereen and the West Cork area.

“The station upgrade is planned to commence next year and is expected to take approximately two years to complete, doubling the capacity of the station to meet future demand. The investment is being undertaken to support continued economic growth in the area and to facilitate the increasing electrification of homes, transport and industry.”

The spokesperson added that the project is currently at development stage.

“ESB Networks is progressing plans for the upgrade of Skibbereen 38kV Station, while route development and associated assessments are continuing in respect of the proposed overhead line. Engagement with landowners, local communities and other stakeholders will form an important part of the development process. Further information will be made available as the project

progresses.”

Last October, the Southern Star reported on ESB Networks upgrade works in West Cork as part of a €500,000 infrastructure investment.

The upgrade included planned outages for upgrades of the overhead electricity network in Ardfield, Fishers Cross, Galley Head, Red Strand and surrounding areas.