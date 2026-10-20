Electrician fined €400 and banned for three years for drink driving

AN ELECTRICIAN was fined €400 at Skibbereen District Court and banned from driving for three years for drink driving.

Denis McCarthy (38), of Abbey Street, Timoleague, drove after drinking to celebrate Baltimore FC’s First Division championship win.

On June 2 last at around 12.10am, gardaí at a checkpoint on Marsh Road, Skibbereen, spotted Mr McCarthy slowing down and stopping his car in what seemed like a manoeuvre to try and avoid the checkpoint. Gardaí smelt drink off him and found that his speech was slurred, the court heard.

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Mr McCarthy admitted he had been drinking and was arrested.

“He works as an electrician in a meat factory and has a new job in Bandon,” said defence solicitor Flor Murphy.

Judge John King imposed a three-year ban and a €400 fine.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.