Dunmanway man who stole alcohol jailed for five months

A MAN who stole alcohol has had his two suspended sentences activated and was jailed for a five months.

Erik Olah (33), of Coach Road, Dunmanway, appeared at Bandon District Court in relation to two previous theft charges.

The suspended sentence was activated for an incident on April 18 at Costcutter’s on Main Street, Dunmanway, where Mr Olah took alcohol worth €272.50 from the shop without paying.

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At a hearing on April 20 he received a sentence of five months for that offence, with the last two months of the sentence suspended for 18 months.

In relation to another alcohol theft from O’Hara’s Pub in Bandon on April 17, he received a conviction on June 19 of four months, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant pleaded with Judge Joanne Carroll not to activate the suspended sentences.

“When you have reoffended as often as you have, I have no other choice but to activate the sentences,” replied the judge.

For the April 18 offence at Costcutters which was dealt with at a court sitting on April 20, Judge Carroll activated the two months of the suspended sentence.

In relation to the April 17 incident, three of the four months were activated. The prison sentences are to run concurrently.

“You have to deal with your alcohol addiction,” warned Judge Carroll, who observed that Mr Olah looked a lot healthier than the last time he was in court.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.