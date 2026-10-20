Bandon driver fined €150 in court for failing to put on his seatbelt

A DRIVER who was driving while not wearing a seatbelt was fined €150 at Bandon District Court.

On February 4 this year, Laurentiu Ganga (26), of Kilbrogan Hill, Bandon, was spotted in his car by gardaí on patrol at The Shambles, Coolfadda, Bandon.

Gda John O’Donoghue gave evidence in court.

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He said he had stopped the defendant in his car after observing him driving without a seatbelt on.

Judge Joanne Carroll issued a €150 fine for the offence giving Mr Ganga three months to pay the fine.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.