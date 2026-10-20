Five West Cork events shortlisted for 2026 National Heritage Week Awards

FIVE West Cork events have been shortlisted for the 2026 National Heritage Week Awards, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Flax Threads of Time, organised by Kathy Kirwan, Clonakilty Tidy Towns and Wombat Media, is shortlisted for the Heritage at Risk Award.

The immersive exploration of West Cork’s flax and linen heritage used VR, film, art and hands-on flax processing, marking 200 years since the local industry’s collapse.

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Voices in Stewardship: Celebrating West Cork’s New Oral Heritage Hubs, organised by West Cork Oral Heritage, is shortlisted for the Intangible Cultural Heritage Award, the Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Award.

This event was a celebration of more than ten new West Cork oral-history hubs.

Mealagh Valley Hidden Heritage Trail Launch, organised by Mealagh Valley Community Centre, is shortlisted for the Sustainability & Climate Award.

The new interactive local heritage trail features QR-linked memories, stories and wildlife sounds, accompanied by a guided walk, music, dancing, folklore, history and children’s nature activities.

The River Remembers: Stories of Salmon and Stewardship on the Coomhola River, organised by StreamScapes, is shortlisted for the Sustainability & Climate Award.

This workshop and documentary premiere explores the Coomhola River through local oral histories, salmon traditions and community stewardship of a valued Blue Dot river.

The Wellbeing Of Our Water Heritage, organised by WiseWater Academy, is shortlisted for the Water Heritage Award.

This event was a family celebration of Garrylucas Wetland featuring a bird performance, biodiversity talk, interactive stalls and the launch of a water-heritage wellbeing booklet.

The overall winners will be announced at an event in Dublin on Thursday October 29.