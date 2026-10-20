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Delays to water mains preventing road resurfacing in Drimoleague

October 20th, 2026 7:55 AM

By Southern Star Team

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WATER mains works have been preventing resurfacing on Skibbereen Road in Drimoleague.

Cllr George Gill (FF) raised the issue at the West Cork Municipal District and said people had hoped the recent works on the junction would extend down the R593.

However, Uisce Éireann (UÉ) must upgrade water mains near Collins Centra before further works can be carried out.

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Cllr Gill called on the council to write to UÉ to request that the works be done.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) seconded the motion, warning against letting the delays continue to drag on.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said he travels the road often and described it as “pretty rough”.

He said if UÉ is holding up Cork County Council “they need to pull up their socks”.

Funding for the resurfacing will need to be reapplied for once UÉ carry out the necessary works, a council official revealed.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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