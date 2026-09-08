EDITORIAL: Kinsale 9/11 event a steady fixture

As September 11th approaches, the date will bring up lots of memories.

Most people can recall where they were on that day 25 years ago. It’s a historic event that has left its mark, has changed societies and the way we live.

Among the many lives lost in the attacks were 343 members of the New York City Fire Department (NYFD).

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They ran towards danger while others were trying to escape it.



West Cork plays an important role in commemorating those brave souls.

Near Kinsale, the Garden of Remembrance provides a quiet and respectful place to remember them.

Situated on private land, it is maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers whose work ensures that the garden remains cared for and welcoming to visitors.

In contrast to metal plaques or stone monuments, the garden is a living memorial, with a tree dedicated to each of the firefighters.

A serene and peaceful place that changes through the seasons.

Its initiator, Kathleen Cait Murphy, made a gift to the families and friends of the 9/11 deceased and the wider West Cork community.

Over the years, the garden has become well-known far beyond Ireland.

Visitors from the US and other parts of the world come to see it and take a moment to sit and reflect.

Its reputation crosses borders and helps to bring people together.

Political administrations have come and gone in both countries but the annual commemoration at Ringfinnan remains a steady fixture in the calendar.

As former FDNY firefighter Danny Manning, one of the garden’s chief advocates, put it: it’s a place where party politics are left at the gate.

A fitting description of a memorial centred on remembrance, community and respect rather than the politics of loss and grief.

The garden also highlights the long and personal relationship between Ireland and the US.

That relationship is based on much more than political or economic ties.

It has been built through families, migration, friendship and shared traditions.

The links between Kinsale and New York have been strengthened by the garden and by the people who visit, support and care for it.

Anyone who has visited will know there is a whole world of Irish life in New York, visible at St Patrick’s Day parades, in Gaelic football and hurling clubs, music sessions—and the FDNY.

These traditions remain a lively part of the city, connecting generations across the pond and maintaining a strong sense of community.

The Garden of Remembrance is part of that wider connection.

At a time when political debate is dominated by Donald Trump, who will be visiting Ireland next week, the focus is too often on division.

But the garden offers something different. It shows what can be achieved through co-operation, remembrance and personal relationships.

Its importance lies in its simplicity.

A local group, working on private land, has created and maintained a memorial known across the world. How lucky we are to have it?

Hope of a home fades

A survey earlier this week that suggests first-time buyers in Cork need an annual salary of €92,000 to get a foot on the property ladder brought a fresh wave of despair for many.

The substantial bottom-line wage is double the average for most Cork workers – meaning couples will struggle to reach the combined threshold and single buyers are effectively left with no chance.

Cork has the highest income south of the commuter belt of Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow when it comes to housing.

And statistics from the CSO put the average price of a house in Cork at €409,000.

To say this is disheartening is a gross understatement. Generations of would-be buyers have effectively been priced out of the market – resigned to the fact they may never be able to afford a roof over their head unless they emigrate.

The findings come days after the latest homelessness figures reveal a continuing upward trend in the numbers in emergency accommodation.

This vicious cycle will never be broken unless the actions – or rather inactions – of successive governments to tackle the housing crisis are taken to task and the political will to increase supply is genuinely applied.

Too many of our younger people are forced to live with their parents into their 20s, 30s and beyond because they can’t afford to rent, and with the figures quoted above they certainly can’t afford to buy.