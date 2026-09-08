Gardaí probe repeated dumping of rubbish outside Bantry charity shop

DUMPING of rubbish outside a charity shop in Bantry has been reported to gardaí, writes Jackie Keogh.

Volunteers working at The Second-hand Shop in Barrack Street premises regularly have to deal with black bags filled with items that cannot be resold.

Regina O’Mahony, the shop manager, told The Southern Star: ‘It’s terrible. A disgrace. People are leaving their household refuse outside the premises late at night, or early in the morning, when there is no one around.

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‘The lady I took over from once had to deal with a bag of dirty nappies,’ she added. ‘Members of Bantry Tidy Towns committee work so hard to keep Bantry looking nice, but some people just don’t care, or have pride in their place.’

When presented with the bags thrown up against their front door, or window, the volunteers have the messy task of sorting through someone else’s waste.

One particularly nasty pile of rubbish left there recently included out of date packets of frozen fish and other contents of a fridge and freezer.

The issue at the Barrack Street charity shop has been ongoing for some time, and in frustration volunteer staff have posted photographs taken from CCTV footage showing a vehicle with a withheld registration number.

The workers also called on anyone with CCTV footage in the vicinity to assist in taking a prosecution against the offenders.