EDITORIAL: Address education investment gap

Budget 2027 is unlikely to spring too many surprises with much of what will be announced next Tuesday already in the public realm.

The issue of rising energy costs looks set to dominate as the ongoing US-Iran conflict continues to cause major disruption to global oil supplies.

Hints that excise duty cuts of 32c on a litre of diesel and 27c for petrol implemented earlier this year will be extended have been welcomed, though hard-pressed hauliers and farmers want more targeted relief measures.

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A lower rate of carbon tax on home heating oil is anticipated, and the Fuel Allowance is expected to increase which will benefit close to 500,000 households nationwide.

A rise of around €7.50 per week is expected for social welfare recipients, while what the government refers to as “those who get up and go to work in the morning” could see an extra €33 a month in their pay packet if they are taxed at the upper rate of 40%, with the band set to widen from €44,000 to €46,000.

There are measures predicted to help first time buyers – but not enough to address the chronic housing shortage and rent pressures being felt by so many.

Less is known about other key areas including healthcare and education; both of which are in dire need of more targeted investment.

Just this week an OECD report highlighted Ireland’s education spending gap pointing to above-average class sizes and below-par investment.

The EU average for class sizes is 19 pupils, the OECD average is 21; and Ireland’s average at 23 exceeds both.

What is more worrying is that our investment in education is at just 2.6% of GDP, down from 3.6% in 2015, ranking us lowest in the OECD.

The INTO has called out the government for what it describes as the culling of mainstream teachers whose numbers fell by almost 1,000 as a result of measures in the last three budgets.

Attracting and retaining teachers requires competitive salaries and workload adjustments. Government failure to engage on public sector pay means young teachers cannot afford to live and work in Ireland.

The exodus of skilled and talented young professionals needs to end, for their sake and the for our children’s future.

Return to heartland

As homecomings go, last Friday’s surprise gigs at Mount Temple Comprehensive in Dublin and later on the balcony at Bewley’s on Grafton Street, were indeed something special for U2.

And what better way to celebrate 50 years together as one of the world’s biggest bands than by playing these gigs?

Grafton Street had never seen the likes with crowds lining all adjoining streets to catch a glimpse of the band.

For any tourist and U2 fan who happened to be in Dublin, it was unquestionably a beautiful day for them.

While the band have their detractors more notably at home there’s no denying the magnitude the foursome have achieved since drummer Larry posted that infamous ad on the school’s noticeboard in 1976.

For the current crop of Mount Temple students, it was almost a pinch-me moment as the band took to more or less the exact spot at the school where they played their first gig there in 1978.

One of the world’s biggest bands, which launched the Sphere in Las Vegas, playing an intimate performance for students and teachers.

Hard to believe after five decades but U2 seemed sharp, eager and ready to take on the world again and it was also good to see Larry Mullins back where he belongs behind his drum kit.

Their well-received two Eps released earlier this year have shown them in a different light too.

Cork played its part in launching the band too.

They made a surprise appearance at Lark by the Lee as far back as the mid 80s and they were the first mega band to play Pairc Uí Chaoímh a few years later.

They are not ready to pack it in just yet and with a new album due next month and a European tour planned for next year, there’s no stopping the U2 machine just yet.