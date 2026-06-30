€500 fine for guilty driver

A MAN who drove without insurance was convicted and fined €500.

Paul McSweeney (24), of Ard House, Youghals, Clonakilty, pleaded guilty to the offence at Clonakilty District Court.

The court heard that on December 11th last, gardaí seized his car at Croppy Quay, Clonakilty, after their inquiries revealed Mr McSweeney had no valid insurance or tax for his car.

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The court heard that they had reinstated his insurance the day after the incident and had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client was an apprentice mechanic at Kevin O’Leary’s garage in Bandon and had fallen behind in his payments to the insurance company.

‘He apologises and this has been a lesson for him,’ said Ms Dinneen.

Judge Andrew Cody convicted and fined him €500 and gave him six months to pay the fine but did not disqualify him from driving.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.