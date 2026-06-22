€300 poor box order over drugs

A SOFTWARE engineer who hid cannabis herb in the boot of his car next to the spare tyre has avoided a conviction and directed to donate €300 to the court poor box.

Chideraa Nnaemeka (25) of 5 Whitethorn Close, Gortlee, Co Donegal pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the possession of cannabis.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Andrew Cody that at 10pm on October 21st last Gda Sean O’Connor stopped a red Opel Astra being driven by the accused on Convent Hill.

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‘While speaking to Mr Nnaemeka Gda O’Connor got a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car and then carried out a drugs search. A small quantity of cannabis herb was found in the boot of the car near where the spare tyre is kept,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He admitted it was cannabis and was for his own personal used and signed a memo stating that.’ The court heard the value of the drugs was €25 and that Mr Nnaemeka has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Èamonn Fleming said his client works as a software engineer in Donegal but that he grew up in Bandon and his family still live there.

‘He would welcome any break the court could give him,’ said Mr Fleming.

Judge Cody directed him to pay €300 to the court’s poor box which was later paid by Mr Nnaemeka.