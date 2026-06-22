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ALL-IRELAND SFC QUARTER-FINAL DRAW: Cork face Mayo in Croke Park

June 22nd, 2026 8:59 AM

By Matthew Hurley

ALL-IRELAND SFC QUARTER-FINAL DRAW: Cork face Mayo in Croke Park Image
Steven Sherlock and Cork will face Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

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JOHN Cleary's Cork have been drawn to face Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals in Croke Park, to played on the weekend of June 27-28.

The last championship meeting between the sides ended in Cork winning 1-14 to 1-11 in an All-Ireland group game in 2023 in the Gaelic Grounds.

Cork had last weekend off as a result of their ambush against Donegal in Ballybofey while the Connacht side are off the back of a 0-22 to 2-13 victory over Meath.

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The draw for the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals is as follows:

Galway v Dublin

Cork v Mayo

Tyrone v Kerry

Louth v Monaghan

 

The CCCC will confirm next weekend's fixture details shortly.

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