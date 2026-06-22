ALL-IRELAND SFC QUARTER-FINAL DRAW: Cork face Mayo in Croke Park

JOHN Cleary's Cork have been drawn to face Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals in Croke Park, to played on the weekend of June 27-28.
The last championship meeting between the sides ended in Cork winning 1-14 to 1-11 in an All-Ireland group game in 2023 in the Gaelic Grounds.
Cork had last weekend off as a result of their ambush against Donegal in Ballybofey while the Connacht side are off the back of a 0-22 to 2-13 victory over Meath.
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The draw for the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals is as follows:
Galway v Dublin
Cork v Mayo
Tyrone v Kerry
Louth v Monaghan
The CCCC will confirm next weekend's fixture details shortly.