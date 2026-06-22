‘IT IS MINE’: Oisín Brady demands title shot after latest Total Kombat win

OISÍN Brady stuck to his word.

Ahead of his showdown with Dereece Williams at Total Kombat 04 in Liverpool, the Bantry kickboxer promised to do his talking in the oval. He delivered.

While English fighter Williams tried to unsettle Brady, the 21-year-old former world junior kickboxing champion kept his cool outside the oval, and showed his class inside it to earn a decision victory.

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Williams started strongly in the opening round, but Brady took control in the second and third. The West Cork fighter even landed his trademark spinning back kick as he maintained his unbeaten record.

‘I came out into hostile territory. Williams brought a massive support, massive group of people. I was far from home, he was just down the road. But it fuelled me,’ he explained.

‘We went to war in the first round. I started to tire him and then I just poured it on him and got my hand raised at the end.

‘Nothing was going to stop me.’

Brady then revealed he had entered the fight carrying a shoulder injury.

‘On our final round of the hundreds of rounds we did during camp, I tore my shoulder,’ he said.

‘We did some damage, so (the week before the fight) I was lying in bed all week and not being able to punch. I punched for the first time two days ago.

‘One of the first grappling exchanges I heard it pop back out, but I made a deal with myself: no matter how much pain I'm in, I'm going to keep marching at this man, I'll bring war to him, and that's exactly what you've seen there.

‘I didn't give up for a second, not one second did I stop walking forward. Nothing was going to stop me.’

Despite the injury concern, Brady already has his sights set on the next target – a shot at the Total Kombat lightweight title.

‘It is mine,’ he insisted.

‘There's no other lightweight that deserves a title shot… I’m now 3-0 in Total Kombat, three convincing wins, two of them by knockout and then this weekend a win where I went to absolute war.

‘I put the pressure on, and I was completely compromised going in there (with a shoulder injury) and I was still able to put on that show against a guy who had been part of the British Olympic squad.

‘I'm able to come in there and do whatever it takes, that's my mindset. No matter how much pain I'm in, I'm walking straight into you.

‘So yeah, that world title is going to be mine.’

As his reputation in Total Kombat grows, so too does the support he receives.

‘For this one, the support has been real. This one has been different from any fight I've ever had in my life. I've won world championships… I haven't had anything near the support like I’ve had for this one. People in the street, hundreds of messages on my phone, sponsors like O’Neill Construction and POS Fishing helping me out massively. It’s been amazing,’ he added.