Tá sé go hana mhaith ar fad: celebrations at gaelscoil 30th

FROM its first classes held in an upstairs room at Bandon GAA Pavilion in 1995 it’s been a memorable journey for Gaeilscoil Dhroichead na Banndan as it celebrated 30 years in providing Irish-medium education this week.

This significant milestone was celebrated at the school at its permanent home on Monday as both current and former pupils, parents, staff, board members and community representatives attended a special ceremony and to thank those who had the vision to set up a gaeilscoil in Bandon in the 1990s.

The event also marked the official opening of a new modular classroom, which will provide additional teaching and learning space for pupils and further support the school’s commitment to inclusion and meeting the diverse needs of its community.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of State at the Department of Education and Youth with special responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Michael Moynihan said Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan is a wonderful example of the success of Irish-medium education and the positive impact it has on pupils, families and communities.

‘Over the past 30 years the school has gone from strength to strength reflecting the growing demand for Gaelscoilleanna throughout Ireland. The school’s commitment to educational excellence and the promotion of the Irish language has made an invaluable contribution to the Bandon community and beyond.’

Acting school principal Mairéad Áine Ní Urdail said they owe a huge debt of gratitude to the wonderful community of people who created the opportunity to have an Irish-medium education option for families in Bandon.

‘Their vision has grown in to a vibrant school community that has enriched the lives of hundreds of children and families. We honour everyone who has contributed to our success over the past three decades.’

She added that the opening of their new modular classroom reflects the continued growth of their school and their commitment to providing the very best educational environment for their pupils.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan, chair of the school’s board of management, said they are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for the school with planning permission secured for a permanent school at Árd Aoibhinn.

The school’s first principal Liam Breathnach recalled the early days of the school during the summer of 1995 from a meeting room upstairs at Bandon GAA Pavilion.

Máire Uí Mhíocháin was also recognised with a presentation made by Cormac Mc Cashin of An Foras Pátrúnachta as she is longest serving board member of any gaelscoileanna in the whole country.