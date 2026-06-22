Plaza and bandstand plan for Skibb

SKIBBEREEN’S bridge area is set for a major transformation with a plaza and bandstand, widened footpaths and the reduction of traffic to one lane.

Cork County Council released the tender for the contract for the bridge development last Friday with the closing date for submissions from interested parties being July 24th.

Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG) told The Southern Star that the planned public realm works will transform the area.

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‘There will be raised tables at the bridge itself similar to those at the square,’ he said.

‘It will also be a pedestrian priority area with the widening of footpaths and planting will also be undertaken. The two lanes of traffic will be reduced to just one lane from the junction at Thornhills Brothers.

‘The works will also see the installation of a bandstand at the inner end of the bridge with a nice black granite finish. It will be covered and will have its own power supply.

‘It will transform this area in the middle of the town which historically is where the town started where the two rivers meet.’

Last year Cork County Council was allocated €50,000 for the design of a walkway, pedestrian bridge and car park at the nearby Marsh.

It is expected that the works will begin early next year.