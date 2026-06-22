Access officer needed for each municipal district council told

EACH of the eight municipal districts should have their own access officer which would make it a lot easier for people with disabilities to access service such as housing, it’s been suggested.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) raised a motion at a recent meeting of Cork County Council.

‘This is about improving council services for people with disabilities,’ she said.

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‘Myself and number of disability organisations have found it next to impossible to ascertain any information about Cork County Council’s access officer.

‘A lot of people struggle to access the services they need and they just need a bit more support. There is a particular need for support around accessing housing as people with autism and other disabilities often fall through the cracks.’

She said the housing office does its best to deal with the thousands of enquiries every year but she said she knows that some people find the whole process very challenging, leaving them stressed and unable to access the services they need.

‘Staff from NOVAS or councillors themselves then try to advocate on behalf of people and the system is failing these people. It’s also about people with physical disabilities and the Irish Wheelchair Association is currently calling on every local authority to source a full-time access and inclusion officer.’

Cllr Ger Curley (Ind Ire) seconded her motion pointing out that he has an adult son with autism and said it’s complex due to the different levels of disabilities of people.

Cllr Gerard Murphy (FF) said a little can go a long way in terms of helping people to access council services.

He welcomed a council reply that said that there is also a dedicated disability liaison officer to support staff with disabilities.

A council official said: ‘Cork County Council has a process in place whereby an Access Officer is employed within the County Hall complex. Any queries regarding access outside of the complex are forwards to the relevant municipal district officers and specific directorates for their action.’

She said the council is reviewing its approach to access within the overall organisation and will update members when this is included.

Cllr Towse said that one Access Officer isn’t enough and suggested that maybe one should be appointed for each municipal district.