Cork recorded lowest rainfall in the country last month

September saw Cork record the lowest monthly rainfall figures in the country according to a recent report from Met Éireann.

The report revealed that while there was above average rainfall across the country last month, Cork recorded the lowest total at 73.8mm at Roches Point. Newport in County Mayo saw the highest total with 172.3mm of rainfall.

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Despite the above average rainfall, it was the second hottest September since records began in 1900, with an average of 15.22 °C, just 0.05 °C below the record set in 2021. This was nearly 2 °C warmer than the same period last year and 1.62 °C above the recent 1991 to 2020 average.

Climatologist, Paul Moore said: “Ireland has already seen its third warmest spring and hottest summer on record this year. September 2026 has now become the second warmest September in Ireland since records began in 1900, slightly behind 2021.”

“The fact that it was also quite wet and cloudy this September shows that the continued background warming, due to human-causing climate change, is the overriding factor behind this continued warming trend.”