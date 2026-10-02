Asian Hornet nest located in Ringaskiddy

The Asian Hornet’s nest has been successfully located in Ringaskiddy after days of searching.

The news was announced by Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD online where he expressed his gratitude to the team for their efforts over the past days.

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He said the nest “will now be removed and studied” to assess what stage of development it was at. Minister O’Sullivan also congratulated the National Parks and Wildlife Service Ireland, National Biodiversity Data Centre and Cork County Council for their efforts in the search.

He finished his statement by praising the rapid response protocol. It followed the capture of a second Asian Hornet close to the location of the initial spotting by a member of the public late last week.

Conservation rangers used the latest transmitter technology to follow hornet movements, which ultimately proved successful.