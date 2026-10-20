Scoil na mBuachaillí in Clonakilty awarded €4,000 Creative Schools grant

MORE than 150 schools and youth centres nationwide will receive a total of €664,000 for Creative Schools, including €4,000 for Scoil na mBuachaillí in Clonakilty.



The school on O'Rahilly Street is among 11 Cork schools awarded funding of €48,000.



Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton said: “Creativity plays a vital role in every child and young person’s education, helping them to build confidence, express themselves, develop critical thinking skills and strengthen their connection with their school and community.

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Through Creative Schools, children and young people are given a real voice in shaping creative projects that reflect their interests, talents and experiences.”



The two-year initiative supports schools and Youthreach centres in bringing arts and creativity to children and young people.

Scoil na mBuachaillí will be partnered with a professional to develop a bespoke creative activities plan.

Young people will get the chance to explore new forms of creativity, organise festivals, host workshops, put on performances and more.



This year’s awardees include 16 special schools, 45 DEIS schools, nine Irish-language medium schools and six Youthreach centres.

Creative Schools is a two-year programme to develop and implement a Creative Schools Plan unique each participating school.

Each winning school will get the support of a Creative Associate who guides and supports staff, students, learners and parents.



Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, said the scheme was one of the many initiatives aiming to centre arts and creativity in the lives of young people.



The Arts Council’s Maura McGrath said: “It is a fantastic programme which has been shown to enhance young people’s well-being, their self-esteem and their connection to their school.”