Drimoleague native Martin O’Mahony back bringing smiles to Bantry high street

FEW people in Bantry are greeted with as many smiles as Martin O’Mahony.

Hailing from Drimoleague and now renting a home in Bantry, Martin is widely known for his warm personality, infectious good humour and love of meeting people.

His journey with Fast.net Printing & Stationery has become a story of determination, community spirit and the value of meaningful work.

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Martin first began working with Fast.net in 2014 as part of a wider employment initiative through CoAction Day Service.

While the position was part-time, it was a paid role in the heart of Bantry town and quickly became one of the most important parts of Martin’s life.

The job offered everything he was looking for.

Having previously worked in printing through CoAction, Martin thoroughly enjoyed the tasks involved and took great pride in his work. He loved the variety it brought to his week and the independence that came with earning his own wages.

One of the week’s highlights was collecting his pay from Fast.net owner Toby, something Martin always looked forward to. Equally important were the friendships he built with his colleagues.

Working alongside a team of five staff members, Martin became an integral part of the workplace and relished the daily banter and camaraderie. Anyone who knows Martin knows he enjoys a good laugh, and the craic at Fast.net was a perfect match for his outgoing personality.

As his colleagues often say: ‘Martin brightens our day.’

Around the same time, Martin embarked on another significant life milestone. He moved from residential services and began renting a house in Bantry with two other people.

Despite settling into supported living, he continued his cherished tradition of returning home to Drimoleague to his dad on the family farm or visiting his sisters.

His family have always been enormously proud of his achievements.

Like many workplaces and individuals, Martin’s routine was disrupted by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The years that followed brought restrictions, service changes and other challenges, resulting in Martin no longer working at Fast.net.

Despite the change, he remained living in Bantry and continued to enjoy life in the community.

What never changed, however, was the regard in which he was held by his former colleagues.

Staff at Fast.net regularly asked after Martin and spoke about how much he was missed, a testament to the positive impact he had made during his years with the company. As one member of staff put it, ‘We look forward to the days when Martin arrives for work.’

Then, in 2025, an unexpected opportunity marked the beginning of a new chapter.

Following the closure of the old Post Office building and the appointment of Toby as Bantry’s new Postmaster, the Post Office moved to within Fast.net.

As plans were made for the official opening, one name immediately came to mind. Martin.

When organisers were discussing who should have the honour of cutting the ribbon, Martin was the very first person suggested.

At the official opening, attended by local dignitaries, councillors, TDs, library staff, members of the public, CoAction support staff and Martin’s sisters, he was proudly placed front and centre.

It was a moment that perfectly reflected the esteem in which he is held locally. Those present describe it as a wonderful occasion, and one that Martin thoroughly enjoyed.

Never one to shy away from meeting people, he embraced the role with his trademark enthusiasm and big smile.

The event also sparked conversations about the possibility of Martin returning to work at Fast.net.

Toby was delighted to explore the idea, and discussions soon led to a new opportunity.

After agreeing on a suitable roles and responsibilities, Martin attended an informal interview and was successfully offered a position.

On January 27th of this year, Martin celebrated what is fondly called ‘his second first day at work’.

Now he works Tuesday or Thursday mornings across both Fast.net and the Post Office.

Martin quickly settled back into a routine and has gone from strength to strength.

The role offers everything he values most: meaningful work, earning a wage, meeting people and, of course, plenty of craic.

One task in particular has become a favourite.

Martin delivers copies of the free Grapevine magazine to businesses around Bantry town.

The job allows him to interact with local shop owners and staff, many of whom are delighted to see him arrive on his rounds.

Martin continues to thrive in his role. He hopes to take on additional responsibilities in the future and further develop his skills within the workplace.

His commitment is evident in his impeccable attendance record. Since returning to work, Martin has never been late and has never missed a shift.

For Martin, the journey has never been solely about employment. It has been about

independence, friendship, belonging and contributing to the community he loves.

And for the people of Bantry, Martin’s story serves as a reminder that sometimes the most valued members of a workplace are those whose positivity, dedication and kindness leave a lasting impression on everyone they meet.