HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Riverside retreat

Perfect balance of rural living and convenience

A RIVERSIDE retreat just a few minutes’ drive from Clonakilty has just come to the market guiding at €640,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lackenalooha is presented by Martin Kelleher Property with the agent commenting that it ‘offers the perfect balance of peaceful rural living with excellent convenience’.

Set back from the road on its own generous plot of 0.8 acres, with paddocks, with direct access to the Argideen River, and within walking distance to Clonakilty golf course.

Built a few years ago, this single storey three-bed, two-bath house is spacious boasting 1626sqft of tastefully presented accommodation. There is also a large detached double garage extending to 600sqft.

The house has a B energy rating which should qualify for most green rate mortgages. Stand-out features include the large, open plan kitchen dining area with polished porcelain floor tiling. The master bedroom is ensuite and the second bedroom comes with a walk-in wardrobe.

Viewing, by appointment, is highly recommended.