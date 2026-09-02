Students pitch at MTU

THE country’s next generation of entrepreneurs showcased 50 emerging business ideas developed through Student Inc 2026 at Munster Technological University (MTU) last week.

The national student entrepreneurship programme is managed by Munster Technological University (MTU) and funded by the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

In all 55 students representing eight universities took part in the intensive summer programme culminating in their presentations at the Bishopstown campus last Friday August 21st.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the end of May, they have explored and developed ideas spanning healthcare, agriculture, accessibility, employment, education, sustainability, entertainment and other sectors.

Among the ventures being developed are Auridaith, a non-invasive pressure device to relieve migraines, developed by MTU student Michelle Amuodi. Women account for 30% of the 55 students taking part.

Carole O’Leary, student entrepreneurship manager at MTU, said: ‘We encourage students to start with the problem, not the solution.

‘Collectively, this year’s participants completed almost 2,000 customer interviews to validate that their proposed solutions were addressing real problems. What is particularly exciting is the range of challenges they are tackling, from healthcare and accessibility to agriculture, education and sustainability.’

The participating institutions are MTU, Atlantic Technological University (ATU), Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), South East Technological University (SETU), University of Limerick (UL), Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT), the Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT), University College Cork (UCC) and Endicott College.