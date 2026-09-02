Cape Clear Storytelling Festival selected as one of National Lottery Good Cause Legends winners

CAPE Clear International Storytelling Festival has been selected as a winner in this year’s National Lottery Good Cause Legends competition.

The festival, now in its 32nd year, was one of three Cork organisations earning national recognition for the legendary difference they make in the lives of people and communities, along with Sensational Kids and My Canine Companion.

The annual festival boasts an impressive and varied line-up of international storytellers, music and workshops and is a major event on what is the country’s southernmost offshore island.

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It was founded in 1994 by two Americans who moved here and wanted to ‘keep the tradition of storytelling alive’. Husband and wife Chuck and Nell Kruger made the ‘rationally absurd, essential decision’ to move full-time to Oileann Chleire from Zurich where they worked as teachers.

The National Lottery launched Good Cause Legends earlier this year to recognise extraordinary organisations, projects and individuals who have used National Lottery Good Causes funding to make a lasting impact in their communities.

Following a nationwide application and judging process, nine organisations from across Ireland were selected as Good Cause Legends, with three winners chosen in each of the three categories: Sport and Wellness, Cultural and Heritage, and Community. Each winner will receive a €15,000 award and a Good Cause Legends trophy.

Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival was named a Cultural & Heritage Legend for its outstanding contribution to celebrating and preserving Irish culture, music, language and island heritage while bringing communities together through one of Ireland’s most unique cultural festivals.

National Lottery CEO, Cian Murphy, said: ‘The Good Cause Legends competition was created to celebrate the organisations, projects and people whose dedication, passion and community spirit make a real difference across Ireland.

‘Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival, Sensational Kids and My Canine Companion are three outstanding examples of organisations creating lasting impact in Cork and beyond. Their work enriches lives, strengthens communities and demonstrates the incredible impact of National Lottery Good Causes part-funding. We are delighted to recognise each of them as National Lottery 2026 Good Cause Legends.’

Other community legend along with Sensational Kids include Hygiene Hub (Dublin), Naas Men’s Shed (Kildare). Cape Clear joins Fishamble (Dublin) and The Hunt Museum (Limerick) as cultural and heritage legends.

My Canine Companion shares sports and wellness legend titles with Mayo Mountain Rescue Team and Shannon’s Hopeline (Dublin).

Last week we reported on Diarmuid’s new book which is a love letter to Cape Clear, its traditions and rich heritage.