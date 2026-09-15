Cork TD welcomes new referral scheme

FINE Gael TD for Cork North West, Deputy John Paul O’Shea, has welcomed the new health-led pathway for people found in possession of drugs for personal use, writes Martin Steinmetz.

The Health Referral Scheme provides eligible first-time offenders with an opportunity to engage with health and support services following a referral, rather than their first interaction being solely through the criminal justice system.

Deputy O’Shea, who was a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Drug Use, said the new approach represents an important step in recognising the health and social issues associated with drug use and ensuring that people who need it can be connected with appropriate supports.

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‘I welcome the commencement of this new health-led pathway for personal drug possession,’ he said.

‘We know that drug use can have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities, and we must continue to take a strong and comprehensive approach to tackling the harm caused by drugs.

‘At the same time, where a person is found in possession of drugs for their own personal use, it is important that we have a pathway which can connect that person with the health services and supports they may need.

‘This is not about being soft on drugs. We must continue to take a firm approach to tackling the supply of illegal drugs and the criminal networks that profit from them.’

Deputy O’Shea said adequate resources and treatment services must be available to ensure the new pathway can operate effectively.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.