‘I like to get involved in the community’ – Yousuf’s pride as he embraces the role of Clonakilty Mayor

CLONAKILTY Mayor Yousuf Janab Ali has reflected on his whirlwind first few months in office.

The 57-year-old took time to sit down with The Southern Star and spoke frankly about his work, life and the town’s community spirit, as well as the online racist abuse he was subjected to.

In real life, racist and Islamophobic comments are rare, he says, and he’s proud to be a member of Clonakilty’s tight-knit community.

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‘It’s really busy and I love it. People are so welcoming and I’m so delighted and grateful to be mayor in this town,’ he said.

Among the many events the dad-of-four attended since taking office in June were Clonakilty’s Old Time Fair, Barryroe Show and Carbery Show in Skibbereen.

His first official engagement was at Clonakilty Street Carnival on June 13th. Mayor Yousuf is a member of the carnival committee and has been in the thick of carnival activity for many years.

He has helped to set up tables and chairs and redirected town centre traffic in the early hours of the morning.

In that respect, this year was no different. He went home at noon, put on his mayoral robe and chains before giving the opening speech at Asna Square.

But when pictures of Mayor Yousuf at the event were shared on social media he was made a target of hate and abuse.

The community stood behind him in support, from regulars visiting his spice business to local groups, religious leaders and elected representatives.

‘People were very upset about the racism I experienced online’ he recalled. ‘Every human being makes mistakes and everybody has their different opinions. But instead of condemning people I like to encourage and inspire them.’

He said the online accounts who posted the comments assumed he was receiving benefits and wanted to take advantage rather than give something back to society.

‘Please allow me to do something for the community,’ said Mayor Yousuf, who bought the affordable home he used to rent after coming to Ireland almost 30 years ago. ‘It’s not easy to leave your home country and make a new life. I love Ireland and the society and I came here with a work permit.

‘This country has given me so much. Where I come from in Bangladesh things are totally different. I was struggling. This is my home now,’ he said.

Among those he wants to inspire are other people with migrant backgrounds. ‘A lot of immigrants are afraid to come forward and get involved in the community. I want to show them that if I can do it, you can as well.’

Yousuf took his first venture into politics in the 2019 council elections when he stood as an Independent councillor for West Cork. He wasn’t elected but received close to 600 votes, a respectable 4%.

At the time of the election, the now mayor had just left his long-time job at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, where one day he met President Mary McAleese at the opening of a sheltered housing project.

Another President he crossed paths with was Michael D Higgins during the elder statesman’s visit to West Cork.

After leaving the Celtic Ross, he was working 18-hour days juggling shifts at the Clonakilty Hotel and O’Donovan’s, where he helped to prepare breakfast. He eventually decided to find his political home with Fine Gael.

‘It was the party that many of my friends were part of and I went to a few meetings and found it was the right one for me,’ he said. ‘I always wanted to do something for the community. That’s why I wanted to get into politics.’

One of his most memorable good deeds was during the COVID-19 pandemic when he disinfected streets and bins in Clonakilty with antibacterial spray, wearing a boiler suit.

‘It was a good few gallons and I did it every second day,’ said Yousuf.

‘Sometimes people said “You’re a madman”. One day my wife was walking past me and she didn’t even know it was me because of the boiler suit.’

And all the disinfecting seems to have helped because the mayor avoided COVID.

He also didn’t get vaccinated before 2021 when he had to travel to Bangladesh to visit his mother who was very sick at the time.

He says what keeps him grounded during challenging times and life events is his faith.

‘I think we all should have a belief but it’s up to everyone what they believe in,’ he said.

‘I grew up in a Muslim family and I moved to Malaysia and Singapore where all my friends where Christian. I really learnt about christianity. My heart decided to follow the Muslim faith.

‘A lot of people over the years have said I might want to change their religion or their culture. But I think people who think like that make a fool of themselves. Nobody can change anybody in that way and I just have to laugh when I hear it. I would never dream of doing that.’

Instead, Yousuf carries on living his life, whether it’s as a father, business owner, a caretaker at a Clonakilty Gaelscoil, a Commissioner of Oaths, or a committee member of Tidy Towns, the Old Time Fair and Clonakilty Street Carnival.

‘I enjoy talking to people and I’m never upset with anybody. I try to understand them and try to figure it out – and I like to get involved in the community.’

There’s no denying that.