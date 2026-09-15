Calls for new West Cork walkway to safely connect three popular beaches

Calls for the development of a walkway between Owenahincha and Long Strand to improve pedestrian safety were heard at a meeting of West Cork councillors.

The call came from Cllr Isobel Towse (SD), who believes the development, along with a new pedestrian crossing on the R598 at the junction of Castlefreke avenue, would improve a popular walking route she described as a ‘stretch of dangerous, windy road’.

The route would not only connect the two beaches, but would link kilometres of walking trails in Castlefreke to Long Strand by creating a loop walk along the road, up to the High Cross and back to the woods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Galley Head View, a Wild Atlantic Way Discovery Point, sits along the proposed route and is already a popular walking destination despite the dangerous road, according to Cllr Towse.

She told the meeting that one of the four landowners along the proposed route is already in favour of the development and that ‘the council is another one, and they own much of the route, and so there’s only two more landowners to engage with’.

‘Regarding the pedestrian crossing that’s needed,’ she continued, ‘people cross here all the time from the newly refurbished Owenahincha car park and the caravan park, to get on to the Castlefreke trails, or to get to Long Strand.’

‘A pedestrian crossing would slow traffic on this whole section of road which is very busy with children especially as it’s a beach destination. It would also help to safely link up the Warren beach via the cliff walk to Owenahincha, all the way to Long Strand. That’s three beaches within walking distance but people just don’t walk it because it’s not safe.’

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) agreed that the road is ‘dangerous’, saying that as someone who walks the road between Owenahincha and Long Strand regularly, he would welcome the proposed development.

He added that the route would allow more people to access the café and restaurant and be another ‘beautiful addition’ to West Cork.

In response, Cork County Council agreed to undertake an initial assessment on the project’s feasibility, with consideration given to land ownership, road safety, potential environmental and ecological impacts, and relevant planning requirements.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.